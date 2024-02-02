Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for full series after BPL; Mirpur not on venue list

The series will commence right after the end of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Sri Lanka's 2024 tour. The series includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. 

The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The series will commence right after the end of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

The Sri Lankan team will arrive in Bangladesh on 1 March and travel to Sylhet on the same day.

The full series will begin on 4 March with the first of the three-match T20I series. All the T20Is will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. 

After the end of the T20I series on 9 March, the teams will move to Chattogram where a three-match ODI series will be held from 13 to 18 March.

The series will then move back to Sylhet for the first Test which will begin on 22 March. The second and final Test will start on 30 March at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 30 March.

