Shakib, Soumya, Mustafizur in Bangladesh squad for final two T20Is against Zimbabwe

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 03:38 pm

Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman have returned to Bangladesh's squad for the fourth and fifth T20I against Zimbabwe.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman have returned to Bangladesh's squad for the fourth and fifth T20I against Zimbabwe. 

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon and middle-order batter Afif Hossain have been dropped while fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been rested.

"Shoriful has been given a rest so that he can spend some time with his family," said selector Abdur Razzak. 

Afif and Emon have been snubbed but Razzak stated that they are still part of the T20I set-up.

Shakib, who has returned to the T20I squad after almost a year, played three matches in the 50-over Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in order to prepare himself ahead of his comeback. 

Shakib notably struck a quick-fire 79-ball-107 on 3 May. 

Mustafizur has returned to the squad after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Chennai Super Kings with 14 wickets in nine innings. 

Seam-bowling all-rounder Soumya, who bats up the order, is back after recovering from an injury.

Bangladesh, with a nine-run win in the third T20I, clinched the series 3-0 on Tuesday. The teams will now head to the capital city Dhaka where the final two T20Is will be held.

The fourth T20I will begin at 6 pm on Friday while there will be an early start in the final game (10 am) on Sunday. 

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin. 

 

Shakib al Hasan / Mustafizur Rahman / Soumya sarkar / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

