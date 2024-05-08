Bangladesh has zero-tolerance on illegal migration: PM Hasina tells UK minister

Bangladesh

UNB
08 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

Bangladesh has zero-tolerance on illegal migration: PM Hasina tells UK minister

There is no scope to ensure the facilities in overcrowded Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. That’s why her government built houses in Bhashanchar for them, ensuring all sorts of facilities like education, health and self-employment, the premier said

UNB
08 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:31 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (8 May) said Bangladesh holds a zero-tolerance policy against illegal migration.

"We don't want anyone to migrate illegally as well. We show zero tolerance on this matter," she said when visiting UK Minister of State (Indo-Pacific) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Anne-Marie Trevelyan paid a courtesy call on her at PM's official residence Ganabhaban.

Briefing the media after the meeting PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam said Anne-Marie raised the issue of illegal migration saying that the UK welcomes legal migration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noting that illegal migration is a problem for the United Kingdom, she said the Bangladeshi nationals who are in irregular situations in the UK should return home.

The UK minister of state welcomes the move to sign a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) between Bangladesh and the UK soon for the identification and return of persons without any authorisation to stay.

The prime minister sought the UK's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh and offered it lands in special economic zones here.

She said Bangladesh will purchase 10 aircraft in phases from the European manufacturer Airbus.

Anne-Marie raised the issues of housing, education and healthcare facilities and training on employment for Rohingyas now sheltered in Bangladesh.

In this context, the premier said there is no scope to ensure the facilities in overcrowded Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. That's why her government built houses in Bhashanchar for them, ensuring all sorts of facilities like education, health and self-employment.

She sought the good offices of the UK for quick repatriation of the Rohingyas as they are increasing in number day by day.

Bangladesh is now hosting over one million Rohingyas who fled their homes in Myanmar to flee killings, rape and atrocities.

Besides, the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh and climate change issues came up for discussion in the meeting, said Nazrul.

Regarding climate change, Hasina said only Britain contributes to the loss and damage fund under the Paris Agreement but there is no notable response from other countries.  Bangladesh and the UK have already signed a climate accord, she said. 

Talking about the socioeconomic uplift of Bangladesh, the prime minister said her government opened all sectors, including media to the private sector during her first term from 1996 to 2001 and now the people are enjoying the benefits.

She said coming to power in 2009, her government took and implemented the Vision 2021, transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh and elevated it to a middle-income country.

The prime minister said the government is now working to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, make Bangladesh an upper middle-income country by 2031, and transform it into a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041.

The UK minister of state wished her success in running the government.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present.

Top News

Bangladesh / UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Illegal migration / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

8h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

1h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

1h | Videos
Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

2h | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

3h | Videos