Bangladesh has zero-tolerance on illegal migration: PM Hasina tells UK minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (8 May) said Bangladesh holds a zero-tolerance policy against illegal migration.

"We don't want anyone to migrate illegally as well. We show zero tolerance on this matter," she said when visiting UK Minister of State (Indo-Pacific) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Anne-Marie Trevelyan paid a courtesy call on her at PM's official residence Ganabhaban.

Briefing the media after the meeting PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam said Anne-Marie raised the issue of illegal migration saying that the UK welcomes legal migration.

Noting that illegal migration is a problem for the United Kingdom, she said the Bangladeshi nationals who are in irregular situations in the UK should return home.

The UK minister of state welcomes the move to sign a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) between Bangladesh and the UK soon for the identification and return of persons without any authorisation to stay.

The prime minister sought the UK's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh and offered it lands in special economic zones here.

She said Bangladesh will purchase 10 aircraft in phases from the European manufacturer Airbus.

Anne-Marie raised the issues of housing, education and healthcare facilities and training on employment for Rohingyas now sheltered in Bangladesh.

In this context, the premier said there is no scope to ensure the facilities in overcrowded Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. That's why her government built houses in Bhashanchar for them, ensuring all sorts of facilities like education, health and self-employment.

She sought the good offices of the UK for quick repatriation of the Rohingyas as they are increasing in number day by day.

Bangladesh is now hosting over one million Rohingyas who fled their homes in Myanmar to flee killings, rape and atrocities.

Besides, the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh and climate change issues came up for discussion in the meeting, said Nazrul.

Regarding climate change, Hasina said only Britain contributes to the loss and damage fund under the Paris Agreement but there is no notable response from other countries. Bangladesh and the UK have already signed a climate accord, she said.

Talking about the socioeconomic uplift of Bangladesh, the prime minister said her government opened all sectors, including media to the private sector during her first term from 1996 to 2001 and now the people are enjoying the benefits.

She said coming to power in 2009, her government took and implemented the Vision 2021, transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh and elevated it to a middle-income country.

The prime minister said the government is now working to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, make Bangladesh an upper middle-income country by 2031, and transform it into a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041.

The UK minister of state wished her success in running the government.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present.