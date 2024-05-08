Govt to procure three cargoes of LNG worth Tk1,350 crore from Singapore, Qatar

Energy

Govt to procure three cargoes of LNG worth Tk1,350 crore from Singapore, Qatar

As per the proposals, two cargoes of LNG will be purchased from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd and one cargo LNG will be bought from QatarEnergy Trading LLC. 

Representational Photo: Reuters
Representational Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh will purchase three cargoes of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Singapore and Qatar at a cost of Tk1,350.24 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the procurement proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division today (8 May) in a meeting in the Cabinet Division conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat, Mahmudul Hossain, cabinet secretary  (Coordination and Reforms), told journalists at a press briefing.

As per the proposals, two cargoes of LNG will be purchased from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd and one cargo LNG will be bought from QatarEnergy Trading LLC. 

"These LNG are being imported from the spot market. Per cargo LNG from Gunvor will cost $452.41 crore or  $10.46 per unit. On the other hand, LNG from QatarEnergy will cost $10.30 per unit or $445.40 crore per cargo," said Secretary Mahmudul.

A cargo holds a total of 33.60 lakh mmbtu of LNG.

Earlier on 25 April, the CCGP approved the purchase of two cargoes of LNG from Singapore. Prior to that, on 3 April 3, the committee approved the procurement of  another three cargoes of LNG from Singapore and Switzerland.

