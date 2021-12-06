'Shakib's issue is different': Papon

After a series of interesting events, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted a leave for the upcoming New Zealand tour scheduled to take place in January next year. Shakib earlier informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) verbally that he would not be available for the tour. But since he didn't give an official letter, the BCB included him in the squad for the New Zealand tour.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan, after the announcement of the squad, stated that Shakib had to give an official letter and a valid reason why he wanted to skip the series. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin also echoed his words.

An hour after the announcement of the team, Shakib officially asked for a leave citing family reasons. Nazmul Hassan, on Monday, said that the board has granted him a leave for the series.

Shakib, now 34, is an integral member of the Bangladesh team across formats. When asked if giving him rests in between series is a positive move, the BCB president said, "We have to rest players who need to be rested no matter how important for the team they are. Shakib's issue is different. He did not ask for rest. He wanted a break citing family reasons."

"He is not injured. He has not asked for rest. So it's a different case. And undoubtedly he is our most important cricketer," he added.

Nazmul said that the board has no problem in granting players leaves if they officially inform the board beforehand. "I have been saying this for a long time. If a player wants a leave, rest or doesn't want to play, it's absolutely fine. But we have to be informed officially," he mentioned.

In addition, he said, "From January next year, the players have to inform us beforehand if they want to skip a series so that we can keep other players ready."

"It's (the series of events) not embarrassing. The thing is that we knew about it but he did not inform us officially. That's why confusion was created. I am stressing on it (informing formally) to avoid further confusion," Nazmul Hassan also said.

"Of course, of course," the BCB president said when he was finally asked if Shakib's leave was granted or not.

Shakib Al Hasan asked for a six-month break from Tests ahead of Bangladesh's away Test series against South Africa in 2017. Since that series, Shakib has missed 12 out of 22 Test matches Bangladesh have been part of. He was not part of the team the last time Bangladesh toured New Zealand as he took a paternity leave. Shakib did not take part in the Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand in 2019 as well.