Shakib has to give an official letter as to why he wants a holiday during New Zealand series: Nazmul

Shakib informed the BCB that he would not go on tour even though he did not give an official letter.

Shakib is seen talking with Papon at a press briefing. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Shakib is seen talking with Papon at a press briefing. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Shakib Al Hasan does not want to visit New Zealand; such discussions have been going on for the last few days. Although the BCB did not make any statement in this regard, it was confirmed on Saturday. Shakib has already verbally informed the BCB about the matter. The left-arm all-rounder has been added to Bangladesh's Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the tour of New Zealand after the first day of the Mirpur Test. Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hasan spoke about Shakib's verbal appeal while talking to the media.

Regarding Shakib's matter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Nazmul Hasan said, "Officially, he (Shakib) did not say anything. But unofficially he did. I said formally inform, then decide. You have to give a reason why you want a holiday."

If Shakib appeals, will BCB grant leave; The BCB president did not say anything clearly in answer to such a question. "Tamim is not there," he said. "Shakib is not just a batter. He can also bowl. If there is Shakib, the team combination is good. And although we have a backup for everyone, there is no replacement for Shakib. This is what I have been saying all the time."

Shakib informed the BCB that he would not go on tour even though he did not give an official letter. Then why was he added to the team: in response to such a question, Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu told The Business Standard, "Since Shakib did not say anything officially, we have announced the with him in it."

Bangladesh will leave for New Zealand on the morning of December 9 to play a two-match Test series. The 14-day quarantine was scheduled for February-March this year in New Zealand, but this time the quarantine rules have been exempted. This time Bangladesh will have to do quarantine for seven days. The first Test of the series will be played on January 1 at Mount Manganui. The second Test will start on January 9 in Christchurch.

Shakib al Hasan / Nazmul Hasan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Board

