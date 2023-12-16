Shaheed Jewel XI beat Shaheed Mushtaque XI in Victory Day Exhibition match

Faisal Hossain Decance hit 43 ball-66 as Shaheed Jewel XI beat Shaheed Mushtaque XI by seven wickets in the Victory Day Exhibition Match 2023 at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Shaheed Mushtaque XI, batting first, put up 129-7 with Tushar Imran making his 35. Javed Omar Belim Golla took two wickets for Shaheed Jewel XI.

However, thanks to Decance's 66 which studded with six fours and four sixes Jewel XI cantered to the victory, making 133-3 in 14 overs.

The traditional cricket match was first organized in 1972 in memory of the Liberation War martyrs Shaheed Abdul Halim Chowdhury Jewel and Shaheed Mushtaque Ahmed.

Shaheed Jewel was an attacking right-handed opening batsman for Azad Boys Club and he was one of the first active cricketers of erstwhile East Pakistan to take up arms and join the fight for freedom. After a heroic nine months on the battlefields he was captured by the Pakistani army towards the end of the war and was killed days before Bangladesh became independent.

On the other hand, a devout cricket organiser Shaheed Mushtaque was an inspirational official of Azad Boys Club. On the blood-splattered night of March 25, 1971 Mushtaque was shot dead by the occupation force near his beloved club, which was at that time situated at Dhaka's Gulistan.

Shaheed Mushtaque XI:

Mehrab Hossain Opi, Tushar Imran, Habibul Bashar Sumon, Niyamur Rahsid Rahul, Selim Shahed, Mohammad Salim, Morshed Ali Khan, Hasanujjaman Jhuru, Ehsanul Hoque Seezan, Sajjad Ahmed Shipon, Shafiuddin Ahmed Babu, Abdur Razzak, Mizanur Rahman Babul, Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, Mohammad Ali

Shaheed Jewel XI:

Javed Omer Belim Golla, Khaled Masud Pilot, Mushfiqur Rahman Babu, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Md. Akram Khan, Anwar Hossain (WK), Khaled Mahmud Sujan, Mohammed Rafique, G S Hassan Tamim, Dolar Mahmud, Sk. Robiul Islam, Fahim Mustasir Sumit, Faisal Hossain Decance, Sajedul Islam, ASM Roqibul Hasan.