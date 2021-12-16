Two children die falling off Victory Day rally vehicle in Noakhali

A Victory Day procession in Noakhali Sadar upazila's Charmatua union left two children dead as they fell from a rally vehicle on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mehraj Hossain Rafi, 12, and Naimul Islam Sangram, 10.

Two workers of AL-nominated candidate Kamal Uddin Bablu were also wounded during the rally.

Multiple sources said the accident took place with a pick-up van and motorcycle procession during inauguration of a candidate's election office.

The wounded were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital. Sangram, his condition being critical, passed away while being taken to Dhaka.

Asked about the accident, the said AL leader commented that this incident had nothing to do with his election.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sadar(circle), Akramul Hasan, told The Business Standard that the accident occurred during a victory day rally where the top of a covered pick-up van came off.

The victims' families did not file any complaint and so the bodies were handed over to them without autopsy.