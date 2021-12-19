Pubali Bank takes part in Victory Day and Mujib Borsho celebrations

Corporates

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 07:12 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Pubali Bank Limited has recently organised a ceremony to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence and the Mujib Borsho by paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all the martyrs, heroic freedom fighters and war heroines who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag along with the national anthem.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul delivered the welcome speech.

MD and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, "This year marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We are in this glorious moment – we may not be in such a celebration in the future – but by participating in the progress of Bangladesh from our own position, we can pay homage to the memory of the father of the nation and the heroes who gave their lives in liberation war.

He also said that under the leadership of the daughter of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh today is far ahead of Pakistan in all indicators and has taken a respectable position on the map of the world.

Bank executives and officials and employees of all levels attended the function.

Representatives from Pubali Bank Limited took part in the oath-taking ceremony held at the South Plaza of the Parliament House on Thursday (16 December) afternoon.

Pubali Bank / Victory Day Celebration

