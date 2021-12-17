PM attends concluding ceremony of Mujib Borsho celebration

Bangladesh

BSS
17 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:23 pm

Related News

PM attends concluding ceremony of Mujib Borsho celebration

In the cultural show, life and philosophy of Bangabandhu, his works for the betterment of Bangladesh as well as the world were highlighted alongside narrating the development works and activities of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through "Punthi Path"

BSS
17 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:23 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today attended the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here.

She enjoyed cultural shows performed by eminent local and foreign artistes and musicians, while illuminating light show was also demonstrated that made the performance spectacular.

In the cultural show, life and philosophy of Bangabandhu, his works for the betterment of Bangladesh as well as the world were highlighted alongside narrating the development works and activities of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through "Punthi Path".

The premier was seen capturing and recording some moments of the cultural performances in her mobile phone.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was also present on the occasion.

The two-day programme titled "The Greatest Hero of the Glorious Victory" began on Thursday as part of the celebration of the Mujib Borsho coinciding with the 50 years of victory of the Liberation War.

The National Implementation Committee for Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat organised the programme.

President M Abdul Hamid and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind graced the occasion as the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively on the first day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday released commemorative postal stamps on the occasion of golden jubilee of the country's victory and surrender of Pakistani occupation forces.    
 
She also unveiled a logo inscribed with "Mujib's Bangladesh", the brand name of Bangladesh Tourism and released the memorial postal stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee celebrations of country's independence.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Victory Day Celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

10h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

5h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

7h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

7h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 