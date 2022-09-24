‘It’s 12 years’ fight against obstacles, criticism’ says women's football team captain Sabina

Bangladesh national women's soccer team captain Sabina Khatun has said creating this position was not that much easy for her and she had to fight against various obstacles and criticism since she started playing football 12 years back.

"Initially when girls went to play football at Satkhira PTI field, they to face lot of criticism but we conquered it all by winning SAFF Women's Football Championship for the country," said Sabina.

Sabina, who led the team in snatching its maiden triumph in the seven-nation SAFF Women's Championship, said this on Saturday while reminiscing the initial days of her career at a reception arranged by Satkhira district administration at the DC's auditorium.

Sabina and her mother Momtaz Begum were accorded a reception. Sabina was honoured with a crest and cash Tk 1 lakh for bringing glory to the nation and the district.

Sabina while expressing her joy said "I had no Idea people love women's football so much in Bangladesh."

Sabina requested the district administration to expand the road in front of her house at city's Sabujvagh area from the main road and to arrange a job for her younger sister.

Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who chaired the programme, assured her of fulfilling her wishes.

He said antoher SAFF champion defender Masura Parvin will be accorded the same kind of reception from the district administration upon her arrival.

Earlier on Friday, Sabina was given a hero's welcome on return to her hometown in Satkhira.

Thousands of people thronged the streets as she later toured Satkhira city in an open mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers.