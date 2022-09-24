‘It’s 12 years’ fight against obstacles, criticism’ says women's football team captain Sabina

Sports

UNB
24 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

‘It’s 12 years’ fight against obstacles, criticism’ says women's football team captain Sabina

Satkhira district administration awards Tk 1 lakh to Sabina

UNB
24 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 04:26 pm
‘It’s 12 years’ fight against obstacles, criticism’ says women&#039;s football team captain Sabina

Bangladesh national women's soccer team captain Sabina Khatun has said creating this position was not that much easy for her and she had to fight against various obstacles and criticism since she started playing football 12 years back.

"Initially when girls went to play football at Satkhira PTI field, they to face lot of criticism but we conquered it all by winning SAFF Women's Football Championship for the country,"  said Sabina.

Sabina, who led the team in snatching its maiden triumph in the seven-nation SAFF Women's Championship, said this on Saturday while reminiscing the initial days of her career at a reception arranged by Satkhira district administration at the DC's auditorium.

Sabina and her mother Momtaz Begum were accorded a reception. Sabina was honoured with a crest and cash Tk 1 lakh for bringing glory to the nation and the district.

Sabina while expressing her joy said "I had no Idea people love women's football so much in Bangladesh."

Sabina requested the district administration to expand the road in front of her house at city's Sabujvagh area from the main road and to arrange a job for her younger sister.

Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir,  who chaired the programme, assured her of fulfilling her wishes.

He said antoher SAFF champion defender Masura Parvin will be accorded the same kind of reception from the district administration upon her arrival.

Earlier on Friday, Sabina was given a hero's welcome on return to her hometown in Satkhira.

Thousands of people thronged the streets as she later toured Satkhira city in an open mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers.

Top News

Sabina Khatun / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

9h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

7h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

4h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

1h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

19h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

23h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh