Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal

Sports

AFP
20 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 12:42 pm

Related News

Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal

"I will never give up coming here (to the Portugal national team), because it's always a dream," he told a press conference in Reykjavik ahead of Tuesday's match.

AFP
20 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 12:42 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he would "never give up" playing for Portugal as he prepares to make his 200th international appearance against Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The 38-year-old set a new men's international record when he won his 197th cap against Liechtenstein in March.

"I will never give up coming here (to the Portugal national team), because it's always a dream," he told a press conference in Reykjavik ahead of Tuesday's match.

"Reaching 200 international matches isn't for just anyone, it shows the love I have for my country and my team."

Ronaldo has scored four goals in three games since Roberto Martinez took over as Portugal coach earlier this year, but failed to find the net in last week's 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"It would be spectacular to crown my 200th international game with a goal," added Ronaldo, the all-time men's record international scorer with 122 goals.

"I'm not chasing records, they're chasing me. I'm happy because it's part of my motivation to continue at the highest level with the team.

"It's something I never thought I'd accomplish."

Martinez confirmed that the striker, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, would start the game.

"A player reaching 200 matches, that's unique," said the former Belgium boss.

"It's a source of pride for Portuguese football."

Portugal are already cruising towards a place at next year's Euro in Germany, sitting top of Group J after scoring 13 goals without reply in three straight wins.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Portugal football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

2h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

4h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

17h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

20h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

21h | TBS World
How to handle loneliness

How to handle loneliness

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline