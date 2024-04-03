Ronaldo insists he's 'not slowing down' after bagging first-half hattrick for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo insists he's 'not slowing down' after bagging first-half hattrick for Al-Nassr

This was Ronaldo's 65th carreer hattrick and his 35th since turning 30 which is 29 more than his rival Lionel Messi has managed since hitting the milestone.

Ronaldo insists he&#039;s &#039;not slowing down&#039; after bagging first-half hattrick for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ran riot on Tuesday as they rode on Ronaldo's first-half hat-trick to thrash relegation-threatened Abha 8-0. The Portuguese icon scored thrice and set up two more goals within the first 45 minutes of the match.

This was Ronaldo's 65th carreer hattrick and his 35th since turning 30 which is 29 more than his rival Lionel Messi has managed since hitting the milestone.

There was a clear gulf in quality between the two teams as the visitors dominated proceedings right from the off.

The Portuguese star scored the first of his two free-kick goals in the 11th minute after Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem was brought down right on the edge of the box. He took a low free-kick along the ground which soured past a hapless Ciprian Tatarusanu. 10 minutes later Ronaldo converted yet another set-piece, this time from nearly 20 yards away as his clinical strike went through the wall and into the top corner.

The 39-year-old then turned provider as Sadio Mane got his name on the score sheet with a simple tap-in.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star completed his hat-trick from a quick counter-attack in the 42nd minute, cooly lobbing the ball over Tatarusanu who came off his line. Just minutes before the half-time whistle blew, the Portuguese completed a second assist as Al-Sulaiheem netted the team's fifth goal.

After scoring back-to-back hat-tricks in the Saudi Pro League, the 39-year-old took to Instagram where he shared three match photographs with the caption, "We are not slowing down!"

Ronaldo and Co will be next seen in action on Friday as they take on Damac in another away league encounter.

Despite their star man's performances this season, Al-Nassr's chances of lifting the title this season are extremely slim as they currently trail leaders Al-Hilal by 12 points.

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

