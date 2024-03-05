CR7's Al-Nassr lose first leg of Asian Champions League quarterfinal

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 11:55 am

Related News

CR7's Al-Nassr lose first leg of Asian Champions League quarterfinal

A first-half goal from Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi was enough for one-time champion Al-Ain to have the advantage in the return leg in Riyadh.

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from suspension and could not prevent Al-Nassr losing to Al-Ain 1-0 in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Monday.

A first-half goal from Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi was enough for one-time champion Al-Ain to have the advantage in the return leg in Riyadh next Monday.

Ronaldo was fresh after missing a Saudi Pro League match on Thursday as punishment for making an alleged offensive gesture during the previous game against Al-Shabab.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A video appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at Al-Shabab fans who were chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's longstanding soccer rival.

Al-Ain's fans did the same but were almost silenced in the sixth minute when Ronaldo went close with an overhead kick. In the final moments, he attempted a lob from the halfway line that was just wide of the post. Another shot from close range was saved by Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

It could have been worse for Al-Nassr as Al-Ain, coached by former Argentine striker Hernan Crespo, had two goals disallowed for offside.

The game ended with Al-Nassr down a man after Aymeric Laporte was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct. The former Manchester City defender will miss the second leg.

"We are only halfway through, and while going to the next round is going to be difficult, we still have 90 minutes at home," Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said.

The winner of the tie is guaranteed a semifinal against Saudi opposition. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal meet on Tuesday in the second quarterfinal in the western zone — the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

2h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

11m | Videos
India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

1h | Videos
The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

2h | Videos
What is Chini mosque made of?

What is Chini mosque made of?

5h | Videos