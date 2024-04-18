Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo 9.8 million euros

The Portuguese, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, had claimed he was owed around 19.5 million euros ($20.81 million) of outstanding wages by his former club relating to a paycut agreed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Juventus are reviewing a decision made by an arbitration court which ordered the club to pay former striker Cristiano Ronaldo around 9.8 million euros in owed wages, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, had claimed he was owed around 19.5 million euros ($20.81 million) of outstanding wages by his former club relating to a paycut agreed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The arbitration board... ascertained the validity of (Ronaldo's) compensation reduction agreement in relation to the 2020/21 sporting season," Juventus said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The arbitration tribunal ruled Juve had to pay half of the sum requested by the 39-year-old Portugal striker.

"They partially granted the request made by (Ronaldo)..., ascertaining Juventus' pre-contractual liability resulting from the failure of negotiations and ordered the defendant to pay an amount of approximately Euro 9.8 million," Juve said.

"The Company, also with the support of its legal counsel, is reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights."

Ronaldo joined Juventus in August 2018 and helped them to two consecutive Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and two Super Cups, before leaving Italy to join Manchester United in 2021.

