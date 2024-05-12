2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining Japanese luxury SUVs

The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

In the past, the Honda CR-V was the gold standard for SUVs for their versatile performance, reliability and innovative features which made them popular among both global and local buyers.

However, with the ever-evolving global market for SUVs where automobile manufacturers are continually pushing the boundaries of design, performance and innovative features, Honda had to step up its game for the next generation of its best-selling SUV.

After commendable success with the fifth generation CR-V, Honda launched the sixth generation of the CR-V globally in 2022 and it was only a matter of time before this new model became available here as well.

We recently borrowed the newest 2024 Honda CR-V from DHS Motors Limited, the authorised distributor of Honda in Bangladesh, situated at the capital's Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road, for a short drive around town.

It was my first time seeing the new CR-V and, to be honest, I was not expecting it to be this big compared to the previous model.

On paper, the new CR-V is a mere 2.7 inches longer but paired with its new muscular exterior, making the previous model look like a toy.

At the front, it draws inspiration from its sedan sibling, the Honda Accord. Thankfully, it lacks the hideous chrome bits and has a rather sleek, honeycomb front grille paired with long streamlined LED headlights that give it a modern and sporty appeal, especially coupled with its black housing.

The rear got angular as well, with European-themed styling and smoked LED tail lights. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

With a boxier silhouette, the new CR-V commands attention on the road. It sits on a set of 19-inch rims, very similar to the ones from the previous model, wrapped around in Michelin Latitude 3 tyres. The rear is now angular as well, with somewhat European styling, especially with smoked LED tail lights.

Stepping inside the 2024 CR-V, you're greeted with a luxurious Honda interior that exudes premium craftsmanship. Officials at Honda Bangladesh informed that only the highest trim of the CR-V is brought to the country. It is also known as the 'CR-V Touring' package in the USA.

The cabin is well-lit, featuring a modernised interior with upscaled seating for seven. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dashboard carries over the wooden panels of the previous model but now gets a honeycomb design with hidden AC vents, similar to the new Civic and Accord. It looks great but good luck keeping it clean in Dhaka's dust.

At the centre is a 9-inch infotainment system which looks tiny in the behemoth of a cabin the CR-V has. Perhaps it's an intentional design choice to prevent obstruction of view of the outside from the interior.

The infotainment supports Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto as standard and won't let users control it while driving due to safety reasons, an inconvenient feature. However, once you're able to park it after struggling to find space between the plethora of rickshaws and finally play a song, you'll be blown away by its premium sound quality. It comes with a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

The leather-wrapped seats are plush and hug passengers quite well. Front passengers get powered and heated seats, with memory functionality for the driver.

With a longer exterior, the wheelbase has been increased by 1.6 inches as well. This leads to improved legroom not only for the second-row passengers but for the third-row passengers as well in the optional 7-seater variant.

One thing that sets it apart is how well-lit the interior is, with narrow pillars all around and a complementing large panoramic sunroof. The roof was high enough that I didn't accidentally bump my head against it.

It comes with rear AC vents and Type-C USB sockets that seamlessly blend convenience with timeless comfort.

Under the hood is a 1500cc turbocharged engine producing up to 190 bhp. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Under the hood, the 2024 Honda CR-V carries over the same 1500cc turbocharged engine, producing impressive maximum power and torque figures of 188 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 241 Nm at 6,600 rpm respectively, which are delivered to all four wheels.

Getting behind the wheels, I had to double-check whether it's actually a 1500cc engine Honda boasts about because it absolutely doesn't feel like one! Despite the CR-V's larger dimensions, the responsiveness is remarkable, especially considering the tiny engine that delivers power to all four wheels. The power is adequate for both city and highway drives.

Like every other Honda, viewing angles are superb making it a joy to manoeuvre.

Given how high you're seated, there aren't too many blind spots and wherever they are, Honda has compensated for it with a side camera which automatically turns on when signalling, thus making lane changes and taking turns in tight spaces a breeze.

If you've come from the Civic or any other sedan, the car will feel a little 'boaty' in terms of handling at first. However, the longer wheelbase, grippy tyres and the All Wheel Drive (AWD) makes it an agile vehicle on-road and perhaps would've been on off-road too if we were able to take it.

The CR-V sits on 19-inch rims which are very similar to the ones from the previous model. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The 2024 CR-V is currently priced at TK89 lakh without registration, which marks it a significant investment. At the time of writing, it's priced nearly Tk30 lakh higher than the older CR-V from the reconditioned car market.

However, for that price, you're getting a brand new CR-V that's bigger, both outside and inside and can actually comfortably accommodate seven in its seven seats. Not to mention it's covered under a two-year or 20,000km warranty and you'll be getting the latest Honda innovation and an infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto in English.

If you want the premium Honda driver experience in Bangladesh, this new CR-V is the best you can get in the market at the moment.

Specifications:

Engine: 1500cc DOHC VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder

Transmission: CVT

Power: 190 bhp at 6,000 rpm

Torque: 241 Nm at 6,600 rpm

Price: Tk89 Lakh