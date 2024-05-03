Prime Bank partners with Hishabee to enhance retail banking through innovative digital integration

Prime Bank, announced a strategic partnership with Hishabee, aimed at transforming retail banking.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, heralding a new era where Hishabee Dokan app users will access Prime Bank's banking services seamlessly, reads a press release.

This collaboration promises to revolutionize the banking experience for retailers, making transactions smoother and more accessible.

The MOU, signed by Mr. Nazeem A. Choudhury of Prime Bank and Mr. Rakin Mohammad Savi, founder and CEO of Hishabee, marks a commitment to empower retailers by integrating banking directly into their operational workflows.

This initiative is a significant step towards digital inclusivity and operational efficiency for Hishabee's retail network, embodying both organizations' dedication to innovation and customer service excellence.