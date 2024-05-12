PM invites Italian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (12 May) invited Italian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh to grab the potential of its local markets along with the entire South and Southeast Asian markets as her country is in the centre of opportunities.

"Businessmen and investors can invest in Bangladesh's special economic zones," she said while Italian Ambassador in Dhaka Antonio Alessandro called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh also has a huge domestic market apart from South and South-East Asian markets.

"Bangladesh can be the big central market encircling South Asia and South East Asian markets," she said.

The prime minister said after 2026, Bangladesh will step into the developing country's arena as she sought Italian assistance to continue her country's GSP plus facilities to export Bangladeshi items to European countries.

Sheikh Hasina also emphasised increasing trade between the two countries, saying, "There is an ample scope to increase trade and commerce between the two countries."

She called for exploring and utilising those opportunities as well.

About the illegal migrants in the European countries including Italy, the prime minister said the government is taking all-out initiatives so that none illegally enters any overseas country.

"It is very much regretful that many people including Bangladeshis died in the Mediterranean Sea while going to the European countries," she observed.

She mentioned that her government is making highest efforts so that no one goes to any country illegally.

"For that, we are taking legal steps as well as creating awareness among the people," she said, briefly elaborating various measures of her government.

The premier requested Italy to take more Bangladeshi manpower through legal process.

Sheikh Hasina invited the Italian prime minister to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time through Antonio Alessandro.

The Italian ambassador said his country wanted to assist Bangladesh in technology transfer, defence purchase, and modernisation in various sectors.

He also expressed his country's keen interest to provide second satellite to Bangladesh.

He put emphasis on trade diversification to tape the trade and commerce opportunities between the two countries.

Talking about the Rohingya issue, both the Bangladesh premier and the Italian envoy agreed on the dignified repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their homeland.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present at the meeting.