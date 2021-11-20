Pitch invader kisses feet of Mustafiz

Spectators returned to the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after a long hiatus of more than a year and a half induced by Covid-19. During the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan, an incident of pitch invading happened.

A fan breached the security barrier and rushed towards star pacer Mustafizur Rahman during Pakistan's innings. He evaded four-five security personnel and kissed the feet of the fast bowler.

Mustafiz however didn't manage to finish his overs as he walked off the field with what seemed like an injury in the 14th over, after bowling just one delivery.

The left-arm pacer managed to bowl 2.1 overs and took the wicket of Babar Azam early on conceding 12 runs off his bowling.

Bangladesh lost the 2nd T20I against Pakistan by eight wickets with 11 balls remaining and as a result have now won the series 2-0 with one match remaining on Monday.