Pitch invader kisses feet of Mustafiz

Sports

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 05:50 pm

Related News

Pitch invader kisses feet of Mustafiz

A fan breached the security barrier and rushed towards star pacer Mustafizur Rahman during Pakistan's innings. He evaded four-five security personnel and kissed the feet of the fast bowler.

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Spectators returned to the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after a long hiatus of more than a year and a half induced by Covid-19. During the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan, an incident of pitch invading happened. 

A fan breached the security barrier and rushed towards star pacer Mustafizur Rahman during Pakistan's innings. He evaded four-five security personnel and kissed the feet of the fast bowler.

Mustafiz however didn't manage to finish his overs as he walked off the field with what seemed like an injury in the 14th over, after bowling just one delivery. 

The left-arm pacer managed to bowl 2.1 overs and took the wicket of Babar Azam early on conceding 12 runs off his bowling.

Bangladesh lost the 2nd T20I against Pakistan by eight wickets with 11 balls remaining and as a result have now won the series 2-0 with one match remaining on Monday. 

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka