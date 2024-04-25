If I succeed in IPL, it's easier for me to attain success elsewhere: Mustafizur

Bangladesh and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman said the high-pressure Indian Premier League (IPL) helps cricketers find success in international cricket.

Mustafizur has 12 wickets from seven matches for Chennai in the ongoing IPL although the economy rate has been on the higher side. He got off to a superb start but the returns somewhat diminished in the last few games.

"One gets a lot of confidence playing in the IPL," said Mustafizur in a video posted by the Chennai franchise. "All the big international names are there in the tournament. If I succeed here, it is easier to attain success elsewhere."

The left-arm seamer said it was his dream to play for Chennai.

"This is my first season with Chennai. Since I began playing in the IPL in 2016, it has been my dream to play for the Chennai team. After getting the call [from CSK management] that night, I couldn't sleep," he said.

Mustafizur credited former Chennai captain MS Dhoni and bowling coach DJ Bravo for their advice while bowling, especially towards the back end.

"Everyone here is friendly. The environment has been good from day one, I haven't felt uneasy at all. Mahi bhai [Dhoni] showed me some field setups, Bravo spoke to me about how to bowl in the death overs. These inputs have been invaluable."

"We mostly speak about bowling. I haven't really spoken about anything else. We speak sometimes on the field about what to do. Mahi bhai comes to me and tells me that it would be better if I did this," Mustafizur said.