‘We will be sad when Mustafizur goes back’: Chennai batting coach Hussey

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said the Indian Premier League (IPL) side is "delighted" with the performance of Mustafizur Rahman and will be "sad" when the seamer leaves India for national duty after their match against Punjab Kings on 1 May.

Mustafizur has 11 wickets from six games for Chennai, the most for the franchise so far in the tournament. His economy rate is on the higher side though - 9.41 - but still slightly lower than the tournament run rate of 9.47.

But he has been outstanding at their home ground - the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. One of the best exponents of the slower ball, Mustafizur has eight wickets from three matches at Chepauk at an economy rate of 6.75.

"He [Mustafizur Rahman] has got that wonderful slower ball, which is hard to hit particularly here in Chennai. We will be sad when he goes [back to Bangladesh], but his country is calling. We want to keep him for as long as we can. We have been delighted with his output so far," Hussey said at a pre-match press conference.

Chennai will be up against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.