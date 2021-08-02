Olympics: Organizers investigating after athletes drinking violates Covid-19 curbs

Sports

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 02:17 pm

Related News

Olympics: Organizers investigating after athletes drinking violates Covid-19 curbs

Organizers had said they planned to give out 150,000 condoms at the Games but would tell athletes to take them home rather than use them in the village.

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 02:17 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Tokyo Games organizers said they are investigating after a group of athletes was found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, violating measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes' village on Friday night, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference, adding police were later present at the incident.

"We are looking into the matter. We will take appropriate steps based on our findings," he said. Police were also at the scene, he said, adding it was not clear what action they took if any.

Muto did not give details of the number of athletes involved or their nationalities. Organizers previously said athletes are permitted to drink alcohol only in their rooms and only if they are alone, as a precaution against Covid-19.

Drinking and partying are normal features of life in the Olympic village, as athletes let off steam after years of grueling training once their competitions end.

But with Tokyo 2020 taking place without spectators and under tight social distancing measures because of the pandemic, athletes have been subject to daily testing and their movements limited inside a "bubble".

Some have taken to social media to complain of boredom.

Organizers had said they planned to give out 150,000 condoms at the Games but would tell athletes to take them home rather than use them in the village.

Separately, organizers have said six people attending the Games have so far had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold the Olympics safely.

Others

Tokyo 2020 Olympics / drinking / violation / investigation / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 