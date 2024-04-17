Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Recently, in southeast Australia, farmers were wiping out millions of wine-grape vines as the wine business is suffering from major blows. Price of wine grapes hit record low last year, and red wine sales saw a sharp downfall in recent years.

The major reason, businesses suggest, is a worldwide shift of perception on alcohol. Consumers, specifically young adults aged between 18 to 34, are either preferring non-alcoholic options, or limiting alcohol intake due to health concerns.

This is more obvious in the 'developed' countries of North America and Europe. Around the 'developing' world, however, the trend is somewhat opposite.

Western liquor industries have been shifting their focus in many parts of Asia and Africa, and local ventures are promoted heavily.

The reasons for this growth lies in the nature of the economic boom. It may also indicate a paradigm shift on young adults' perception of life in different economic zones of the world.

In Bangladesh, recent measures indicate that the country is slowly opening up with a more liberal approach, amid the growing interest in alcohol among the local youth.

Opposite trends

It is not that young adults in the global north, consisting of rich countries, are abstaining from drinking altogether. Rather, it is the trend in consumption that is consistently going downwards.

In Japan, 20 to 39-year-old young adults are drinking much less than their previous generation.

This affected the taxes from liquors so much that authorities had to launch flashy content to encourage the people to take up more drinking. As expected, the campaign spurred controversies.

In the UK, one of four 18- to 24-year-olds is abstaining from drinking altogether. Almost half of the young adults prefer low- to no-alcoholic options.

Meanwhile in the Nordic region, an overall drinking decline is apparent, thanks to increasingly strict policies for protecting youth health.

Considering that even a generation ago, alcohol consumption used to be extremely common in the developed world, the current trend is quite noteworthy.

Why is there such a shift in culture in the rich countries? The boomers and generation X, people born between roughly 1946 and 1980, have seen liquor as a gateway to "socialising, laughing, bonding and not taking yourself too seriously."

For long, drinking has remained a staple to workplace culture. Peer pressure for attending drinking cohorts and celebrating success with liquors were widely known 'norms'.

But all of these are changing as young adults are hitting an uncertain landscape that involves work, personal life and health.

In Europe, about 41% of people aged between 25 and 34 are university graduates. On the other hand, only 22% of people between the ages of 55 and 74 went to university.

Maybe, a higher rate of education among the youth is making them make more conscious health choices.

To this, you could also add the racial diversity among the university-goers. This is because in the global north, universities rely heavily on international students – many of whom are from non-alcoholic backgrounds. A 'counter' peer-pressure is at play there.

Moreover, adults in their early 20s and 30s are hit by the global economic order harder than any other.

From ensuring job security to managing finance, to being self-conscious all the while stressing about the future, is probably pushing the youth towards more careful decision-making.

While stress is usually thought to induce substance abuse, in the global north, it may actually be propelling the current 'going sober' trend.

But it is quite the other way when the global south youth is concerned.

In India, the liquor industry saw about a 6.8% annual growth rate between 2020 and 2023 and it is expected to be facilitated by "a large and young demographic".

India is the largest global market for some of the most well-known liquor brands. Unlike the 'sober west', the youth here is speeding up sales.

Here, the early 30s to 40-year-olds see drinking as a route to 'trendsetting' and portraying positive images among peers. Often, local bartenders are seen enjoying celebrity-like fandom on social media.

The scenario is the same in some other lower- to middle-income developing countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Nigeria.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has broken its long tradition by opening the first ever liquor outlet in her history recently.

An emerging young middle-class with increased financial capacity, amid a booming economy, rising urban areas, higher social acceptance, and overall, a culture of promotion, are said to be driving this growth.

On top of that, there is an increasing urge to explore the 'glamour' of life for 'fun' and 'pleasure' - going beyond the social 'norms'.

While for obvious reasons, data for drinking among Bangladeshi youths are difficult to find, some recent events may indicate that the country is at a place not much different to other developing nations.

In 2022, laws related to drinking were slightly relaxed by the government amid the setting up of more hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars in the capital.

This happened at a time when foreigners were coming to Bangladesh for work more frequently.

The other purpose behind relaxing the law was to have control over illicit drinking, which is very vibrant.

As a result, local production has been promoted over import, which saw its revenue increasing to $32 million in 2020-21 from $23.5 million five years back. The next fiscal year saw another 36% growth.

A cultural shift is clearly in place. The youth in the global north may be slowing down towards a more laid-back approach to life. Health and finance may be two most important factors behind it.

Are bigger causes like climate change, greenness, and equity and diversion movements playing any roles in it? Not much is known in this regard – we will have to wait to have a deeper understanding.

But an exposure to the global landscape is perhaps pushing the global south youth towards a life-choice far from being 'laid back'.

They are ambitious, goal-oriented, and more passionate than ever towards life, career and professional development. And they are not afraid to go to any length to afford it.

And perhaps that vibe of development is being manifested through their glasses full of liquor.