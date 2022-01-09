NZ vs BD, 2nd Test, Toss: Mominul chooses to bowl as Naim and Sohan replace injured Joy and Mushfiq

Bangladesh have won the toss and as expected, elected to bowl first against hosts New Zealand in the second Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Bangladesh are 1- 0 up in the series having won the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

The visitors have made two changes, both of them being forced. Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the match due to a finger injury and Mohammad Naim has been handed a debut.

Mushfiqur Rahim is also not playing because of a groin injury, making way for Nurul Hasan.

They are without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal anyway and this Test marks Bangladesh's first Test match without the trio of Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur in 16 years.

New Zealand have made one change. Rachin Ravindra has been replaced by Daryl Mitchell.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Nurul Hasan, Liton Das(wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult