Taskin’s T20 World Cup participation in doubt

Taskin Ahmed played the first four T20Is against Zimbabwe but was unavailable due to an injury for the final match on Sunday. The injury could force him out of the upcoming T20 World Cup beginning next month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) Chief Medical Officer Debashish Chowdhury informed that Taskin suffered a side strain during the fourth T20I at Mirpur. He didn't say anything about how bad the injury was but BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon raised concerns regarding Taskin's injury.

"He will probably be given a break of two or three weeks. What will we do if he is out for two or three weeks? If needed, we'll consult a doctor in the US," Nazmul Hassan told the reporters.

Taskin himself is in doubt regarding his participation. According to him, there is a '50-50 chance' of making it to the T20 World Cup next month.

"I can't say anything now. Let us get the full report. There's pain, the chance is 50-50," Taskin said before leaving on Sunday.

Taskin faced injury problems in the 50-over World Cup in India last year. He had to play a few matches carrying a shoulder injury which took two and a half months to recover.

He missed the series against New Zealand, both home and away, due to that injury.

The speedster was in fine form in the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe picking up eight wickets in four matches.

He earlier missed the 2019 World Cup due to injury.