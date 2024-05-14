Chief selector Gazi Ashraf reveals reason behind Saifuddin's last-minute World Cup snub

Sports

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf reveals reason behind Saifuddin's last-minute World Cup snub

Pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was a notable omission in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad announced on Tuesday and according to the team's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain, fellow quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib was more impressive in terms of “concentration and the desire to contribute”.

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was a notable omission in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad announced on Tuesday and according to the team's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain, fellow quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib was more impressive in terms of "concentration and the desire to contribute". 

More to follow..

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / Cricket

Mohammad Saifuddin / Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

8h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

13m | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

1h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

3h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

5h | Videos