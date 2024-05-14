Injured Taskin made vice-captain in Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:41 pm

Injured Taskin made vice-captain in Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been called up in spite of his below-par outings against Zimbabwe recently. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam is set to be part of an ICC tournament squad for the first time.

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:41 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Injured fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been named in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been called up in spite of his below-par outings against Zimbabwe recently. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam is set to be part of an ICC tournament squad for the first time.

A notable omission was Mohammad Saifuddin, who failed with the ball in his last two opportunities against Zimbabwe. 

SQUAD: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed (vice-captain), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. 

Travelling reserves: Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain. 

