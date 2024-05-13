'Fragile top-order remains a concern ahead of World Cup'

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the Tigers to a 4-1 series win against Zimbabwe, but amidst the celebrations, he couldn't ignore the looming concerns ahead of his first World Cup as a full-time captain.

Shanto admitted that Bangladesh's biggest worry is the fragility of their top-order batting. In yesterday's final match in Mirpur, three of Bangladesh's top four batters scored a combined total of just 10 runs, with only one managing to reach double figures.

"If we can do better at the top of the order, it would be great for the team," Shanto acknowledged during the post-series media interaction when asked about Bangladesh's primary concerns heading into the World Cup.

"Momentum will be important for us. Rather than dwelling on the results of this series, we need to focus on moving forward," he stressed the importance of a solid start. "If we can ensure a good start at the top, we will be one step ahead as a team."

The Bangladesh World Cup squad is expected to be announced on Monday, and the likely inclusion of Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Soumya Sarkar places significant pressure on them to deliver consistent performances.

Any two of them are likely to open the innings, with either Shanto or Towhid Hridoy at number three.

However, Litton's recent form has been far below par, and Tanzid, despite some good starts in the Zimbabwe series, has struggled for consistency. Soumya, having just recovered from a knee injury, is yet to regain his best form despite a 40-run knock in the series. Shanto, the likely number three, has also failed to inspire confidence with his recent performances.

These concerns surrounding Bangladesh's fragile top-order cast a shadow over their World Cup aspirations. With little time to address these issues, the onus will be on the batters to find their form and provide the team with the solid foundation they desperately need to succeed on the global stage.