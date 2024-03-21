Nigar’s apathetic dismissal sums up Bangladesh’s performance in the first ODI against Australia

Who would have thought that Bangladesh would end up losing by 118 runs against the visiting Australia women's cricket team in the first ODI at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket stadium when the hosts had the visitors at 48-4?

To be honest, those who have followed the Bangladesh women's team will know about the spinners being their strength, and the batting being their Achilles heel.

After winning the toss and choosing to field first under overcast conditions Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty would have been pleased with the start her bowlers gave her.

At one point, Australia were 146-7 in the 41st over and most sides would have been bundled out for less than 200 from there.

But not Australia, whose batting seems to never end, and up stepped Alana King as she joined Annabel Sutherland to guide the visitors to 217-7.

Bangladesh had gotten opportunities to have the Aussies all-out but dropped easy catches and had plenty of misfields that led to such a bloated total.

It was a mirror reflection of the captain Joty's innings where she got herself set, and looked good for a big one, but ended her stay in the most ignominious way - failing to plant her bat down when trying to complete a regulation single.

That dismissal revealed a lack of effort and determination the serial winners Australia had shown and really was the difference between the two sides.

Australia were ready to dig deeper than the hosts and had much deeper resources too.

Even after the 49th over in the first innings, Australia were 184-7, and perhaps Bangladesh would have been decently pleased with their bowling effort, but the last over went for 29 runs, the most expensive in the innings and took the game away from the hosts.

Even in reply, Bangladesh were 70-2 after the 17th over and we looked set for an exciting chase, but then meekly surrendered to 95-all out.

In that time, we had the Joty dismissal along with two other run-outs, which was another big differentiator between the two teams.

Nahida Akter, who came to the post-match press conference also spoke about the run-outs and death bowling: "We could have bowled better later in the innings as far as differences between the two teams are concerned. The two, three run-outs pegged us back."

"We will talk about the areas we need to improve on and look to turn things around in the next match," Nahida concluded.

Bangladesh face Australia in the second ODI on Sunday at the same venue with ICC Women's Championship points on the line, where the hosts are seventh with 13 points and the visitors extend their lead at the top to 24 points.