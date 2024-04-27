Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

Betel leaf is cultivated in a vast area of ​​5 Unions of Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh. Farmers said that the demand for leaf here is good. The soil here is also very suitable for betel cultivation.

