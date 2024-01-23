Mushfiqur becomes BPL's leading run-getter

Mushfiqur Rahim became only the second batter to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

On his way to his 62 off 44 for Fortune Barishal against Comilla Victorians, the veteran Bangladesh batter achieved the feat.

It was Mushfiqur's second consecutive half-century and overall 20th in the BPL.

On Monday, Tamim Iqbal became the first batter to score 3000 runs in the BPL and a day later, his BPL teammate Mushfiqur surpassed him in terms of total runs in the tournament history.

Mushfiqur, on Tuesday, became also the leading six-hitter for a Bangladeshi in the BPL (96), going past Tamim's tally of 96. Comilla's Imrul Kayes has 93 sixes as well.

Playing alongside Tamim, Mushfiqur has 3038 runs while the former has 3024.