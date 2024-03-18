Mushfiqur mocks Mathews, recreates helmet malfunction scene from World Cup after ODI series win

The 'timed out' controversy was reignited as Bangladesh's veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim recreated Angelo Mathews' helmet malfuntion incident after the Tigers' ODI series win at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

During the post-match presentation, Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated the win by mocking Angelo Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he gestured with a broken helmet.

Mushfiq urged everyone to gather for a team photo as the winners' trophy was placed in front. He brought along a helmet, hinting at the incident with Mathews during the World Cup. The entire team burst into laughter at that moment.

This #SLvBAN rivalry keeps getting intense day by day.



When asked about this at the press conference, Bangladesh captain Shanto calmly stated, "Nothing much, just a celebration with the helmet."

Sri Lankan player Janith Liyanage, who attended the press conference mentioned that he didn't see the scene and thus refrained from commenting. Sri Lanka's bowling coach Navid Nawaz, who was present, simply said, "No comments."

Both chuckled at that moment.

In the match, it was an 18-ball 48 not out from the no.8 batter Rishad Hossain that helped Bangladesh clinch what was eventually an easy win by four wickets and 58 balls to spare against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Chattogram.

The result also helped the hosts claim a 2-1 series victory in the ODIs after losing the T20I series by the same 2-1 margin earlier on and two Tests still left to play against the same opposition.

After the T20I series victory, Sri Lankan cricketers celebrated mocking the same by pointing towards their wrist.