Mushfiqur ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 08:02 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to a thumb injury sustained during Monday's third ODI in Chattogram.

National Team Physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan, confirmed that Mushfiqur incurred a ball contusion on his right thumb early in the innings while keeping, according to a media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"After the match, Mushfiqur underwent an X-ray examination in Dhaka, which revealed an avulsion fracture on the MIP joint of his right thumb.

"He is currently undergoing conservative management for his injury and is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks, consequently ruling him out of participation in the Test series against Sri Lanka," he said.

The National Selection Panel of the Bangladesh Cricket Board will name a replacement for Mushfiqur soon.

