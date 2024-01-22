More podiums for Avik Anwar in Gulf Pro Car Round 5

Sports

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 12:56 pm

More podiums for Avik Anwar in Gulf Pro Car Round 5

Avik Anwar clinched yet another back-to-back podium finish in the UAE Gulf Pro Car Round 5. He finished P3 and P2 in the first and second races respectively.

 

Avik had to race with the team's spare car as he still could not sort out the issue with his main car.

In Race 1, the spare car also had issues due to a failed ignition coil but Avik kept at it from the back of the grid to third place later to be disqualified for a technical infringement. 

He fixed the ignition coil issue in Race 2 and was leading the race fighting with P2 then at the second last corner before the final leap of victory the car failed and finished P2 limping the car back home. 

"One thing I realised is that even with a subpar car I can become P1 with great fight," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS) after the race.

The next rounds will take place in March which will also bring the the end of this championship.

