Avik Anwar clinches back-to-back P1 in final round of Gulf Pro Car Championship

Avik Anwar bagged yet another back-to-back P1 in the final round of the Gulf Pro Car Championship in Dubai Autodrome on 30 March, 2024.

Avik's remarkable feat at the final installment of the competiton is indeed a testament to his unwavering dedication to international motorsports, representing Bangladesh on the global stage.

Despite facing the challenge of recovering from a rib fracture on his 8th rib shaft, Avik showcased exceptional skill and determination, clinching two victories for Bangladesh in the UAE National Championship races held in Motorcity, Dubai.

Competing against drivers from various countries including the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, France, Italy, India, and Russia, Avik's triumphs underscore his unparalleled prowess in the sport. His victories, achieved amidst challenging circumstances and fierce competition, serve as a beacon of inspiration for motorsport enthusiasts in Bangladesh and beyond.

The grueling nature of the races, with two twenty-minute contests comprising 18 laps each, conducted after iftar and under the lights during Ramadan, highlights Avik's commitment and endurance as a seasoned racer. Despite the physical challenges he faced, including the need for intravenous painkillers, Avik demonstrated unparalleled determination, securing the top steps of the podium in both races.

Avik Anwar's historic achievements not only elevate his status as the first Bangladeshi motorsport winner but also establish him as the sole international racing champion from Bangladesh to date.

His remarkable journey serves as a source of pride for the nation, showcasing the talent and tenacity of Bangladeshi athletes on the global stage.