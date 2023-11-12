Avik secures back-to-back podium finishes in Gulf Pro Car Series, dedicates to the suffering people of Palestine

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 04:19 pm

He also dedicated this to Ashfaqur Rahman, the late owner of Maven Autos, whom Avik called 'a dear brother' who recently passed away.

Avik secures back-to-back podium finishes in Gulf Pro Car Series, dedicates to the suffering people of Palestine

Pro racer Avik Anwar secured yet another back-to-back podium finishes in the Gulf Pro Car Series. He clinched two P3 in Round 2 of the competition which took place at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit in UAE.

Avik dedicated the achievement to the suffering people of Palestine.

"Giving a voice for humanity when there is none! These podiums are for the people of Gaza, mind you no one liked the fact that I was doing this at the track but if I didn't do anything I would be answerable to Allah, it deeply disturbs me what the people of Palestine are going through, May Allah help them," Avik posted on his Facebook after the race.

He also dedicated this to Ashfaqur Rahman, the late owner of Maven Autos, whom Avik called 'a dear brother' who recently passed away.

Avik had some technical issues with his car in the second round which didn't allow him to finish ahead of the other competitors. He also had to travel to UAE from Montreal, Canada for the race.

"Travelling from Montreal and facing artificial issues like this with the car was a bit disappointing. But I had the perseverance as always and never gave up," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

Avik is currently second in the championship and the next round will take place on 24 January 2024.

Avik Anwar / UAE Gulf ProCar Championship

