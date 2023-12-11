Avik Anwar finishes 6th in Round 1 of Renault Clio Cup

Sports

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 12:20 am

Related News

Avik Anwar finishes 6th in Round 1 of Renault Clio Cup

He became the first-ever Bangladeshi to participate in the Renault Clio Cup - historically one of the oldest Touring Racing Series in the world.

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 12:20 am
Avik Anwar finishes 6th in Round 1 of Renault Clio Cup

Avik Anwar became the first-ever Bangladeshi to participate in the Renault Clio Cup - historically one of the oldest Touring Racing Series in the world. He finished sixth in Race 1 of Round 1 of the Clio Cup (Middle East).

He participated in the Gentlemen class with 13 competitors from all over the world.

While other participants had some idea of the Clio track as they had been driving there for a long time, Avik was comparatively new driving for the first time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I was second in the second race, unfortunately, one of the tires blew at 145 kmph then it was game over," Avik said after the race.

Despite not making it to the podium, Avik said it was a great experience racing in the Clio Cup.

"The experience was great. The race was great. It is a very competitive series similar as the Volkswagen Polo Car series. As I get more time in the car, I think I'll be untouchable," he concluded.

Others

Avik Anwar / Renault Clio Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

9h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

10h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

16h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

4h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

3h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

2h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

5h | TBS World