Avik Anwar finishes 6th in Round 1 of Renault Clio Cup

Avik Anwar became the first-ever Bangladeshi to participate in the Renault Clio Cup - historically one of the oldest Touring Racing Series in the world. He finished sixth in Race 1 of Round 1 of the Clio Cup (Middle East).

He participated in the Gentlemen class with 13 competitors from all over the world.

While other participants had some idea of the Clio track as they had been driving there for a long time, Avik was comparatively new driving for the first time.

"I was second in the second race, unfortunately, one of the tires blew at 145 kmph then it was game over," Avik said after the race.

Despite not making it to the podium, Avik said it was a great experience racing in the Clio Cup.

"The experience was great. The race was great. It is a very competitive series similar as the Volkswagen Polo Car series. As I get more time in the car, I think I'll be untouchable," he concluded.