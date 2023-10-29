Avik Anwar starts Gulf Pro Car 2023-24 with a bang, wins both races in Round 1

While the Bangladesh cricket fraternity is disappointed with the men's cricket team's frustrating performance in the ongoing World Cup, pro racer Avik Anwar brought yet another success for the country.

This time he won both races in Round 1 of the Gulf Pro Car championship 2023-24 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The race took place at Yas Marina F1 track.

There were 12 competitors from the UK, France, Germany, and some Abu Dhabi locals.

Avik had to fly to the UAE at the last minute as he was in Montreal due to a family emergency.

Avik had a tough start to the race as his car faltered in the first race. But he recovered from that and still won the race.

"Race 2 was more challenging as the other participants got fierce, but the car got okay by then and they couldn't beat me," Avik said.

Recently, Avik clinched P3 in the Malaysian Championship series last month racing 300 km alone in three hours.