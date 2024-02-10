Mbappe 'available' for PSG selection after injury

AFP
10 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 12:40 pm

Mbappe did not train with the rest of the squad on Friday but will be ready if required for the Ligue 1 match in the capital, although it is thought PSG might rest him ahead of the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Kylian Mbappe had recovered from a heel injury and would be in the squad to face Lille on Saturday.

Mbappe did not train with the rest of the squad on Friday but will be ready if required for the Ligue 1 match in the capital, although it is thought PSG might rest him ahead of the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

"Kylian will be there tomorrow and available to play," Luis Enrique told reporters on Friday.

"He didn't train today so as not to take any risks."

Mbappe underwent checks at PSG's training centre on Thursday, which the club said were "reassuring".

He suffered the injury in the 3-1 win over Brest in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday in which he scored the opening goal.

Mbappe's future is the hottest topic in European football after reports -- denied by the player's entourage -- that he has decided to move to his long-time suitors Real Madrid next season.

PSG will be desperate to avoid going out of the Champions League in the last 16 for the second year running after they crashed out to Bayern Munich at that stage last season.

They are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 heading into the weekend's fixtures.

