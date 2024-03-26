Mbappe seeks France reaction after defeat by Germany

Sports

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:56 am

Related News

Mbappe seeks France reaction after defeat by Germany

Florian Wirtz scored after seven seconds for Germany before they doubled their lead early in the second half through Kai Havertz to earn victory in Lyon on Saturday.

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:56 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

France's 2-0 defeat by Germany was a warning ahead of the European Championship and they must show a reaction in Tuesday's friendly against Chile, forward Kylian Mbappe said.

Florian Wirtz scored after seven seconds for Germany before they doubled their lead early in the second half through Kai Havertz to earn victory in Lyon on Saturday.

"We have to realise that if we play like this in the matches that lie ahead, we could be in for a big disappointment, and we don't want that to happen to us," Mbappe told reporters on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Asked if the defeat had tempered France's ambitions ahead of the Euros, Mbappe said: "If we'd won 5-0 against Germany, I wasn't going to say to myself that we were going to win the Euros very easily.

"So, by losing, I'm not telling myself that we're going to be overtaken.

"It's a warning. Of course, it wasn't a good match. Now, we're not going to throw away everything we've done and the qualifying campaign we did, the last competition we played, all the matches we managed to win."

France host Chile at the Stade Velodrome and Paris St Germain forward Mbappe said he expected some hostility from Olympique de Marseille fans while playing for the national team.

"If I'm booed, that's life. I won't take it personally and it won't change the way I play," he added. "But if I'm not booed, I'll be pleasantly surprised."

Football

Kylian Mbappe / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

3h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How is the socio-economic condition of the country in the 54th year of independence?

How is the socio-economic condition of the country in the 54th year of independence?

3h | Videos
Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

14h | Videos
Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

17h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

19h | Videos