Mbappe expects future to be decided before Euros

23 March, 2024, 11:45 am
23 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe believes he will know which club he will join next season before the European Championship kicks off in June, the France forward said on Friday.

Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris St Germain in the summer, said his focus was on representing his national team in the Euros as well as the Olympics in Paris, if he is allowed to be available for selection.

"I have still not announced anything on my future as I've nothing to announce... I've always said that when I have something to announce, I'll do it as a man," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's friendly against Germany.

"I think my future will be resolved before the Euros, yes."

Mbappe said playing in the Olympics would be a dream but the decision is not up to the 25-year-old.

"I always wanted to play at the Olympics and my desire has not changed... but if I'm not allowed to, then I will do as I'm told," he said.

The Olympics men's soccer tournament is played between Under-23 sides, with only three players over that age limit allowed in each squad.

France head coach Didier Deschamps said playing Germany was always an exciting affair, even in a friendly.

"It's not a competitive game but it's still a great one," he said.

"All matches are important. You're going to judge. Me and the staff will use them to get some more answers before the final list. There are always lessons to be learned."

France will play another friendly against Chile on Tuesday before facing Austria in their Euros group stage opening game on June 17. The Paris Olympics will begin in July.

