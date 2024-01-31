Mashrafe to take a break from BPL campaign for parliament duties

Photo: Sylhet Strikers
Photo: Sylhet Strikers

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has decided to take a break from the ongoing 10th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tournament and join his responsibility as the whip in the national parliament, Sylhet Strikers confirmed the news through a media release on Wednesday.

Mashrafe was appointed as the whip in parliament last week. Whips have an important role in Westminster-style democracies in maintaining party discipline within the parliament. They are tasked with ensuring all members of the party turn up to vote on legislative matters.

The veteran cricketer was dealing with knee issues from the beginning of the tournament, and he later admitted it's not ideal that he's playing in the ongoing BPL.

"You cannot explain everything every time. So, what I feel is that it's not an ideal situation for me," Mashrafe said during a post-match press conference last week.

Mashrafe has been having trouble staying healthy since he resumed playing cricket eight months ago. The pacer last played in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), which was in May 2023, before the BPL.

Mashrafe will be available to play for the Strikers further in the season if there is an opportunity in between his political commitments and schedule. 

"Sylhet Strikers franchise has extended gratitude to Mashrafe for his commitment to the team in the tournament so far and looks forward to having him back when he is able," the press release read.  

Mohammad Mithun will be the captain of the team in the absence of Mashrafe.

Mashrafe has played five matches and taken one wicket only, as his team has lost all five games in the ongoing campaign.

