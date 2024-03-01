A lot of things have to be right for me to come back to international cricket: Tamim

After leading Fortune Barishal to their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title, Tamim Iqbal said a lot of things have to be "right" for him to return to international cricket.

Tamim last played international cricket in September last year but was not named in Bangladesh's World Cup squad after a lot of drama.

After the first game of the 2024 BPL, Tamim said he would decide on his international future soon. After the final, he revealed that he is in touch with the BCB's chief of cricket operations Jalal Yunus and will sit with him after he returns home from a family holiday.

"For me to come back, a lot of things have to be right. Otherwise there is no point coming back."

"I will fly outside the country tomorrow. I have not spoken to the chief selector, but I am in touch with Jalal bhai. I will sit with the board after I come back," he said.