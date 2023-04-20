Man City reach Champions League semis after 1-1 draw with Bayern

Sports

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 03:20 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 03:24 am

Related News

Man City reach Champions League semis after 1-1 draw with Bayern

City will next play holders Real Madrid in the last four.

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 03:20 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 03:24 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to cruise into the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win that moved them a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition.

City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie.

Losing finalists in 2021, Pep Guardiola's team had a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and soaked up considerable Bayern pressure before Haaland's goal.

The Bavarians, who now have only the Bundesliga title left to play for, snatched a draw on the night courtesy of an 83rd-minute Joshua Kimmich penalty but had coach Thomas Tuchel sent to the stands after a second booking in the 86th to round off a frustrating evening.

City will next play holders Real Madrid in the last four.

Football

UEFA Champions League / manchester city / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

11h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

16h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

10h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

11h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

13h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee