Man City reach Champions League semis after 1-1 draw with Bayern

Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to cruise into the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win that moved them a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition.

City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie.

Losing finalists in 2021, Pep Guardiola's team had a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and soaked up considerable Bayern pressure before Haaland's goal.

The Bavarians, who now have only the Bundesliga title left to play for, snatched a draw on the night courtesy of an 83rd-minute Joshua Kimmich penalty but had coach Thomas Tuchel sent to the stands after a second booking in the 86th to round off a frustrating evening.

City will next play holders Real Madrid in the last four.