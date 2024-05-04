Bayern slump to defeat at Stuttgart as Real await

Sports

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:03 pm

Related News

Bayern slump to defeat at Stuttgart as Real await

Bayern, who are in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain on Wednesday after their 2-2 draw in Munich.

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VfB Stuttgart substitutes Jeong Woo-yeong and Silas scored late goals to snatch a 3-1 win over visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, spoiling the Bavarians' preparations for their Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid.

Bayern, who are in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain on Wednesday after their 2-2 draw in Munich.

The defeat added to an already disappointing domestic campaign for Thomas Tuchel's team, with the coach set to leave at the end of the season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also killed off speculation about Tuchel potentially staying on following their deep Champions League run and after some coaches, including Ralf Rangnick, turned down offers from the Bavarians.

For Stuttgart, however, the result crowned what has been an exceptional campaign with a club-record equalling 21st win of the season.

The hosts took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou's flick over keeper Manuel Neuer just before the half hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Much-changed Bayern levelled with a penalty from Harry Kane in the 37th minute, his 36th league goal of the season.

Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

It was Suttgart who looked sharper, however, and substitute Jeong Woo-yeong beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer at the far post in the 84th minute to put the hosts back in front.

The 25-year-old Silas sealed the win with a low drive in stoppage time after a Bayern defensive error.

Top News / Football

Bayern Munich / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

14h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

1h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

1h | Videos
Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

39m | Videos
Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

6h | Videos