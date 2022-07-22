Mahmudullah 'rested' for Zimbabwe T20Is as Sohan named captain

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has been named the captain of the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe as the regular captain Mahmudullah, along with senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, has been rested. Although the BCB had previously stated that it would send the full-strength squad to Zimbabwe, it has eventually changed its decision.

So, with Tamim Iqbal retiring from T20Is and the other senior players having been given a break, Bangladesh will field a young side in the T20I series. Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud, who last played an international match more than two years ago, has been called up. Aggressive top-order batter Parvez Hossain Emon has also been included in the T20I squad.

Although being rested for T20Is, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur will be back for the ODIs. Shakib Al Hasan had previously informed the BCB that he wouldn't tour Zimbabwe.

A meeting involving Mahmudullah, team director Khaled Mahmud, cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus and the members of the selection panel was held on Friday and Yunus, after the meeting, announced that they would opt for a new captain in T20Is.

"We have a few issues regarding the T20I format. We, in the board, have been discussing those for a few days. You know, we haven't been very consistent in this format. We were worried about the upcoming series," said Yunus.

Regarding the captaincy issue, he said, "Mahmudullah has been the captain in the T20I format. We have been discussing the issue in the board a lot. With due respect, we called [Mahmudullah] Riyad and spoke to him about the team. Based on the discussion, we have decided to send a young team to Zimbabwe. Some senior players haven't been included in the team. We are trying out some new players. Sohan will captain the side. Mahmudullah has been made aware of this. We have informed Shakib and Mushfiqur as well. We are trying to prepare their replacements," he stated.

There has been a lot of speculation about Mahmudullah's leadership as Bangladesh won only one out of their last 12 (completed) matches including all the matches that were part of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12s. As a batter, he hasn't been in good touch as well. Mahmudullah crossed 30 just once in his last 13 innings. In the last two years, he has averaged just under 22 and struck at only 106.76 batting in the middle and lower middle order, often playing the role of a finisher.

However, Mahmudullah is Bangladesh's most successful T20I captain with 16 victories out of 43 matches. The win percentage of 38.09% is also the highest for any Bangladeshi captain who has led the side in at least two games in this format. The series wins last year over Australia and New Zealand remain the highlights of his captaincy career.

T20I squad: Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (captain), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam