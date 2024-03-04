Jaker heroics in vain as Sri Lanka clinch last ball thriller in first T20I

Sports

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 09:56 pm

Related News

Jaker heroics in vain as Sri Lanka clinch last ball thriller in first T20I

Jaker struck his maiden T20I fifty and gave Bangladesh hopes in thr latter part of the game.

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 09:56 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

So close yet so far again for Bangladesh as Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali's blistering fifties went in vain in Bangladesh's three-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at Sylhet.

Mahmudullah returned to the T20I side for the first time since Asia Cup 2022 and played an aggressive 54-run innings from 31 balls. 

Jaker struck his maiden T20I fifty and gave Bangladesh hopes in thr latter part of the game.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But their heroics were never going to be enough as the hosts had already lost their way in their chase of 207. 

Bangladesh lost early wickets in their mammoth chase and were never in the driver's seat to win the match. Litton Das went for a duck in the very first over while Soumya Sarkar and Towhid Hridoy followed Litton soon after leaving the hosts three down inside the fifth over.  

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled in his sluggish 20-run innings, especially looking helpless to Matheesha Pathirana before departing. 

Mahmudullah then built a partnership with Jaker Ali to give the hosts some sort of hope. Mahmudullah hit two boundaries and four maximums in his innings including one of Pathirana which went straight out of the roof.

After Mahmudullah's departure, Jaker took control of things and at one point Bangladesh needed 56 runs to win from the final four overs.

Mahedi Hasan joined Jaker in the middle and the duo put up a 65-run partnership in no time. Jaker was the primary aggressor but Mahedi bagged a useful 16 off 11 balls.

Jaker scored 68 runs from 34 balls hitting four boundaries and six maximums. 

Bangladesh needed 12 from the last over. They lost Rishad Hossain and Jaker inside the first three balls. But Shoriful Islam came in and struck a boundary to make it six needed from the final two balls.

The two batters in the middle failed to hit a boundary and Bangladesh eventually lost the match by 3 runs.

Cricket

Jaker Ali / Mahmudullah / BD vs SL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

14h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

52m | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

2h | Videos
lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

1h | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

4h | Videos