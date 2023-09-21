Late Chhetri penalty helps India secure narrow 1-0 win over Bangladesh

Photo: X
Photo: X

India sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Bangladesh in their second fixture of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou, on Thursday. 

The win helped India get their campaign back on track, after they lost 1-5 vs China in their Group A opener. 

The first-half ended goalless as India missed plenty of chances, in particular a triple save by opposition goalkeeper Mitul. 

In the second-half, the match looked like it would end goalless after a Samuel Kynshi free-kick was denied by the crossbar. But in the 85th-minute, left winger Bryce Miranda received a long pass on the edge of the opposition box. 

The winger was fouled by Bangladesh captain Rahmat Mia and India were awarded a penalty. 

Captain Sunil Chhetri stepped up and slotted it in the bottom-left corner as India took a late 1-0 lead. Igor Stimac's side managed to keep hold of their lead and bagged a crucial win.

Football

bangladesh football team / India Football Team / Asian Games

