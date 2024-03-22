Palestine rout Bangladesh 5-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Despite keeping Palestine at bay for as many as 42 minutes, Bangladesh defenders could not sustain the good work and conceded five eventually.
Palestine thumped Bangladesh 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Jabir Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Friday.
The two sides will meet each other in the second leg on 26 March.