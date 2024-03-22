Palestine rout Bangladesh 5-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Sports

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 02:47 am

Related News

Palestine rout Bangladesh 5-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Despite keeping Palestine at bay for as many as 42 minutes, Bangladesh defenders could not sustain the good work and conceded five eventually.

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 02:47 am
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Palestine thumped Bangladesh 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Jabir Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Friday. 

Despite keeping Palestine at bay for as many as 42 minutes, Bangladesh defenders could not sustain the good work and conceded five eventually.

The two sides will meet each other in the second leg on 26 March.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / Football

bangladesh football team / Palestine Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

18h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

17h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

7h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

9h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

8h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

2h | Videos