Hamza playing for Bangladesh could be a reality soon, says coach Cabrera

Bangladesh football team manager Javier Cabrera hopes English midfielder Hamza Choudhury will play for Bangladesh "sooner or later". Rumours have been circulating regarding the midfielder's potential move to Bangladesh but Cabrera said it could be a reality some day.

"I think we have to be very positive about the situation with Hamza," Cabrera told reporters before the team's departure to Saudi Arabia for a camp ahead of World Cup Qualifier games against Palestine.

Hamza, who has Bangladeshi heritage, won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester City, has reportedly spoken to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) about his interest to play for Bangladesh and the discussion has progressed quite a bit, according to the body's senior vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed.

"Obviously, the management and the federation [BFF] will be able to give you more information, but to me, it is not relevant whether he [Hamza] is playing for us now, rather what is relevant to me is that it could become a reality sooner or later. Hopefully, we can have someone like him in the national team sooner," Cabrera said.

The 26-year-old Leicester City midfielder is currently on loan at Watford.